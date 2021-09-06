MAL vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match, September 06, 04:00 pm IST

Malo vs Friendship CC Dream11, MAL vs FRD Dream11 Latest Update, MAL vs FRD Dream11 Win, MAL vs FRD Dream11 App, MAL vs FRD Dream11 2021, MAL vs FRD Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MAL vs FRD Dream11 Live Streaming

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match between Malo and Friendship CC:

After Capelle, the European Cricket Series (ECS) now moves to Cartaxo in Portugal. The ECS T10 Cartaxo will see as many as seven teams including the likes of Oeiras, Gorkha 11, Malo, Friendship CC, Fighters CC, Wild Panthers, and Coimbra Knights fighting for the T10 trophy.

In the second match of the T10 extravaganza, Malo will go head-to-head against Friendship CC on September 6, Monday, at 4:00 pm IST. The Cartaxo Cricket Ground will host all the fixtures of ECS Cartaxo. Both the teams will be playing their first match of the 2021 edition on Monday.

Malo will start the contest as favourites. They were crowned as the champions in the last season after they defeated Alvalade CC in the final. Friendship CC, on the other hand, are all set to make their ECS debut.

Ahead of the match between Malo and Friendship CC; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs FRD Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will not be telecasted in India

MAL vs FRD Live Streaming

The match between MAL and FRD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs FRD Match Details

The second match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Malo playing against Friendship CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 04:00 pm IST on September 6, Monday.

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Assad Mehmood

Vice-Captain- Mian Shahid

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jayesh Popat

Batsmen: Aamer Ikram, Mian Shahid, Md Omar Faruk

All-rounders: Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Muhammad Irfan-I, Naim Rahman, Assad Mehmood

Bowlers: Najam Shahzad, Taher Hossain, Abdus Samad

MAL vs FRD Probable XIs:

Malo: Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan-I, Jayesh Popat, Mian Shahid, Aamer Ikram, Amir Zaib, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Yasir Basir, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali Mehdi, Najam Shahzad

Friendship CC: Md Nazrul Islam, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad-I, Mohammad Alamim, Naim Rahman, Imtiaz Rana, Taher Hossain, Abdus Samad, Mizu Rahman, Md Omar Faruk

