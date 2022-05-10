MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Valletta Cup 2022 Malta vs Gibraltar, May 10, Marsa Sports Club, 12 PM IST

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Valletta Cup 2022 match between Malta vs Gibraltar: Defending champions Malta are set to face Gibraltar tomorrow in the first match of the 2022 Valletta Cup. The first T20I of the T20 tournament between Malta and Gibraltar will be played at the Marsa Sports Club, in Malta.

In the last edition, Malta had won the tournament by defeating Switzerland in the final match by a margin of six runs. Gibraltar on the other hand, had finished the last edition at third spot after conceding a heartbreaking defeat against Bulgaria in the third-place playoff match.

Apart from these two countries, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania will take part in the tournament.

The final of the tournament is slated to be played on May 15.

Ahead of the match between Malta vs Gibraltar; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs GIB Telecast

Malta vs Gibraltar game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs GIB Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup 2022 tournament will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs GIB Match Details

The MAL vs GIB match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club, in Malta on Tuesday, May 10, at 12:00 pm IST.

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Balaji Pai

Vice-captain: Louis Bruce

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Henrich Gericke

Batters: Samuel Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Joseph Marples, Nikhil Advani

All-rounders: Balaji Pai, Varun Prasath, Louis Bruce

Bowlers: Kenroy Nestor, Waseem Abbas, Richard Cunningham

Malta vs Gibraltar Possible XIs

Malta Predicted Line-up: Bikram Arora (captain), Waseem Abbas, Imran Ameer, Gopal Chaturvedi, Basil George, Henrich Gericke (wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Divyesh Kumar, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath

Gibraltar Predicted Line-up: Christian Rocca, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Nikhil Advani, Andrew Reyes, Marc Gouws, Zachary Simpson, Kieron Ferrary (wicketkeeper), Balaji Pai, Joseph Marples, Richard Cunningham

