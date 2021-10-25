MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Gibraltar tour of Malta 2021 1st T20I between Malta vs Gibraltar, October 25, 01:30 PM IST

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Gibraltar tour of Malta 2021 match between Malta and Gibraltar: Malta and Gibraltar will lock horns in a two-match T20I series on Monday, October 25. Both games of the two-game series will be played on the same day at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta, and the first match is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 PM IST.

Malta and Gibraltar participated in the recently concluded Valletta Cup T20 2021. The hosts faced Switzerland in the summit clash which they won by six runs, whereas Gibraltar failed to reach the final as they were beaten by Bulgaria by six wickets.

Notably, both Malta and Gibraltar squared off in the opening game of the Valletta Cup, with Malta winning the game comprehensively. The two teams have played continuous matches over the last few days and it will be interesting to see how they approach this match.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture (second T20I) which starts at 05:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Malta and Gibraltar; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs GIB Telecast

There will be no official telecast of Malta vs Gibraltar match in India.

MAL vs GIB Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will stream the match between Malta and Gibraltar.

MAL vs GIB Match Details

The first T20I match between Malta and Gibraltar will be at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, in Malta. Both sides will face each other in a reverse fixture at 5:30 PM IST at the same venue.

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Louis Bruce

Vice-Captain: Heinrich Gericke

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke

Batters: Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Philip Raikes

All-rounders: Balaji Pai, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Louis Bruce

Bowlers: Kenroy Nestor, Muhammad Bilal, Charles Harrison

MAL vs GIB Probable XIs:

Malta: Basil George, Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Deon Vosloo, Amar Sharma, Washeem Abbas, Samuel Aquilina, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Muhammad Bilal

Gibraltar: Balaji Pai, Louis Bruce, Philip Raikes, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Patrick Hatchman, Kenroy Nestor, Dave Robeson, Joseph Marples, Luke Collado, Charles Harrison

