​MAL vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 05, 12:00 pm IST

MAL vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Malmo and Helsingborg Royals: Malmo will be taking on Helsingborg Royals in the 13th and 14th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 05, Thursday at 12:00 pm IST and 02:00 pm IST, respectively. It will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table as both Malmo and Helsingborg Royals have failed to pose any threat to the oppositions.

Malmo are languishing as the wooden-spooners in the ECS T10 Malmo points table. They are yet to open their account and have lost all their four league matches. Malmo will be hoping to turn their fortunes in the match against Helsinborg Royals and get back to the winning rhythm.

Helsingborg Royals, on the other hand, are placed a rung above Malmo at the second-last position. They have played six league games thus far but have secured victory in just one match. Royals lost their last match against Ariana AKIF by seven wickets. The team needs to buckle up and win their upcoming matches to make it to the second stage of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Malmo and Helsingborg Royals; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs HRO Telecast

The Malmo vs Helsingborg Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAL vs HRO Live Streaming

The match between MAL vs HRO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAL vs HRO Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Malmo and Helsingborg Royals at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 05, Thursday at 12:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

MAL vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abinash Panda

Vice-Captain- Sadashiv Gour

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs HRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sunny Sharma, Nikhil Mathur

Batsmen: Abinash Panda, Musadaq Mubarak, Pramod Kompella

All-rounders: Yarjan Mohammadi, Prasanjit Behera, Abdullah Chinwari

Bowlers: Sadashiv Gour, Saad Mohammad, Sachin Shetty

MAL vs HRO Probable XIs:

Malmo: Hammad Rafiq (c), Sunny Sharma, Qaiser Munir, Musadaq Mubarak, Yarjan Mohammadi, Saqlain Karamat Shah, Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Fawad Shirzad, Azim Chinwari, Tarequllah Arab

Helsingborg Royals: Madhan Prabu Raman (c), Abinash Panda, Kirthan Duttulur, Davinder Singh, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Advait Guhagarkar, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo

