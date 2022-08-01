MAL vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Portugal 2022, August 1, 7:30 PM IST

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Malo Qalandars and Lisbon Capitals: Lisbon Capitals will be desperate for a victory on Monday as they will clash with Malo Qalandars at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. The team is languishing at the bottom of the points table after winning just one of eight league games.
Capitals need to add more strength to their batting line-up. They have lost their last five games on the trot and another defeat can end the team’s campaign in the tournament.
Malo Qalandars, on the other hand, are in a good form. The team is occupying fifth place with five victories and four losses. Malo made a comeback to the winning ways in their last game by defeating Coimbra Knights by 37 runs.
Ahead of the match between Malo Qalandars and Lisbon Capitals, here is everything you need to know:
MAL vs LCA Telecast
Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals game will not be telecast in India.
MAL vs LCA Live Streaming
The MAL vs LCA fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
MAL vs LCA Match Details
Malo Qalandars and Lisbon Capitals will play against each other at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo at 7:30 PM IST on August 1, Monday.
MAL vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Rana Sarwar
Vice-Captain – Najam Shahzad
Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Rana Sarwar, Jayesh Popat
Batters: Mitul Patel, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Adnan
All-rounders: Arslan Naseem, Najam Shahzad, Taj Muhammad
Bowlers: Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar
MAL vs LCA Probable XIs
Malo Qalandars: Rana Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad©, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Jayesh Popat(wk), Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Singh, Adnan Gondal
Lisbon Capitals: Brendan Badenhorst, Arslan Naseem, Saddam Raiyan, Parth Jounjat(wk), Parth Patel, Sunil Patel, Patel Hardikkumar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Taj Muhammad, Mitul Patel, Akshar Patel
