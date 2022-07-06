MAL vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction For Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 6, 12 PM IST

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 match between Malaysia and Maldives: In their fourth match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Malaysia will lock horns with the Maldives. The two teams will play at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday.

Malaysia are the top side in the T20I tournament. They have made a solid statement by winning their first three games. Malaysia defeated Bhutan in their first two matches by 155 and 39 runs while their next victory came against Thailand by nine wickets. Malaysia’s batters are in splendid form in the competition. Another brilliant performance is expected from the likes of Zubaidi Zulkifle and Muhamad Syahadat.

The Maldives, on the other hand, will enter the contest after losing their last match to Bhutan by six runs. It was a torrid batting performance by the Maldives as they scored only 104 runs while chasing the target of 111.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia and Maldives, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs MLD Telecast

Malaysia vs Maldives game will not be telecast in India

MAL vs MLD Live Streaming

The MAL vs MLD fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

MAL vs MLD Match Details

Malaysia and Maldives will play against each other at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 12 PM IST on July 6, Wednesday.

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Amir

Vice-Captain: Ahmed Hassan

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs MLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Azzam

Batters: Ibrahim Rizan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmed Hassan, Muhamad Syahadat

All-rounders: Umar Adam, Muhammad Amir, Leem Shafeeq

Bowlers: Ibrahim Hassan, Fitri Sham, Virandeep Singh

MAL vs MLD2 Probable XIs

Malaysia: Nazril Rahman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh (c), Muhammad Amir, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Ezat, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz

Maldives: Mohamed Rishwan, Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Azyan Farhath (C), Mohamed Azzam (WK), Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Nashath, Leem Shafeeq, Ibrahim Rizan, Hassan Rasheed, Ibrahim Hassan

