MAL vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction: Malaysia vs Maldives, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MAL vs MLD Quadrangular T20i Series, MAL vs MLD match 11, July 9, UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 8:00 am IST

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s MAL vs MLD Quadrangular T20 Series match 11 between Malaysia vs Maldives:

The Quadruple T20 series match 11 will feature Malaysia and Maldives taking on each other at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is scheduled for July 9 at 8:00 am IST.

Malaysia are on good form, winning all their matches quite convincingly in the series. They defeated Thailand by 9 wickets in their last match and will be looking to carry the momentum in this match as well. The two Malaysian openers have been in tremendous form. Zubaidi Zulkifle has smashed 179 runs in the 5 matches played till now. His opening partner Virandeep Singh has amassed 129 runs at an impressive average of 43.01. The two batters will be looking to continue their hot run of form.

The Maldives have a very inexperienced side as they have not played much international cricket in recent times. The side has not been consistent and has had too many batting collapses recently. Skipper Mohamed Rishwan and his men will have to play some excellent cricket to defeat the in-form Malaysian side.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia vs Maldives, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs MLD Telecast

The match between Malaysia and Maldives will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs MLD Live Streaming

The match between Malaysia and Maldives will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs MLD Match Details

The MAL vs MLD match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Saturday, July 9, at 8:00 am IST.

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zubaidi Zulkifle

Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Nashath

Suggested Playing XIs for MAL vs MLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Hafizs, Manoj Adhikari

Batsmen: Nazril Rahman, Muhamad Syahadat, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Mohamed Azzam

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Ibrahim Nashath

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Ibrahim Hassan, Ameel Mauroof

Malaysia vs Maldives Possible Starting XI:

Malaysia Predicted Starting Line-up: Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Khizar Hayat, Nazril Rahman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq

Maldives Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohamed Rishwan (c), Mohamed Azzam, Hassan Haziq, Ibrahim Rizan, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Imman Ali, Nazwan Ismail, Abdullah Shahid, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Hassan, Ameel Mauroof

