MAL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Nepal T20I Tri Series 2022, April 1, 12:15 PM IST

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nepal T20I Tri Series 2022 Match 5 between Malaysia and Papua New Guinea: Papa New Guinea (PNG) will be aiming to put an end to their three-match losing streak when they take on Malaysia (MAL) in Friday’s encounter of the Nepal T20I Tri Series. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:15 pm IST.

Papa New Guinea are heading into the game on the back of a 37-run defeat against hosts Nepal. On Thursday, Nepal scored 203/7 runs in the first innings, while Assad Vala’s men replied with only 168. Hence, they will be desperate for a turnaround against Ahmad Faiz’s Malaysia on Friday.

Malaysia, on the other hand, couldn’t sustain their winning momentum from their opening T20I, they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Nepal on Wednesday. Batting first they scored 117/8 in 20 overs, hosts Nepal chased the total easily in just 13.4 overs to register their second successive win of the ongoing Tri-series.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways and ahead of the match between Malaysia and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs PNG Telecast

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs PNG Live Streaming

The Nepal T20I Tri Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs PNG Match Details

The match will be hosted at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, April 1. This game will kick off at 12:15 pm IST.

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmad Faiz

Vice-Captain: Virandeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Tony Ura, Semo Kamea

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Jason Kila

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure

MAL vs PNG Probable XIs

Malaysia: Ahmad Faiz (C), Ammar Hazalan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Muhamad Syahadat, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani

Papua New Guinea: Semo Kamea, Tony Ura, Riley Hekure, Nosaina Pokana, Jason Kila, Simon Atai (WK), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (C)

