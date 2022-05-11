MAL vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Valletta Cup T20 2022 match, May 11, 12:00 PM IST

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Malta and Romania: Malta will hope to continue their unbeaten ride in the Valletta Cup T20 2022 as they will have a go at Romania on Wednesday, May 11. Defending champions Malta made a stunning start to the T20 league. They defeated Gibraltar in the curtain-raiser by five wickets. The bowlers restricted Gibraltar to 132 runs with Amar Sharma and Bilal Muhammad picking two wickets each. Malta batters continued the momentum as they chased the target within 17 overs.

Romania will be playing their first game of the season on Wednesday. They are expected to give a tough fight to Malta as they have a strong batting unit. Moiz Muhammad and Vasu Saini are expected to lead the batting unit while Romania have Cosmin Zavoiu as their mainstay bowler.

Ahead of the match between Malta and Romania, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs ROM Telecast

Malta vs Romania game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs ROM Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs ROM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 12:00 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Samuel Stanislaus

Vice-Captain - Cosmin Zavoiu

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan

Batters: Bikram Arora, Zeeshan Khan, Moiz Muhammad, Samuel Stanislaus

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Varun Prasath

Bowlers: Cosmin Zavoiu, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas

MAL vs ROM Probable XIs:

Malta: Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Basil George, Varun Prasath, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Bikram Arora, Waseem Abbas, Deon Vosloo, Aaftab Khan

Romania: Arun Chandrasekaran, Abdul Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Moiz Muhammad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Cosmin Zavoiu, Marian Gherasim, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Mihai Achim

