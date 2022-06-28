MAL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match, June 28, 2:30 PM IST

MAL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Malta and Spain: Malta will kickstart their campaign in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier by fighting a battle against Spain on Tuesday. Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium will be hosting the much-fancied game.

Malta are considered one of the strong sides in the T20 league. They have some amazing players in their ranks including Gopal Chaturvedi, Zeeshan Khan and Bikram Arora. The team will hope for redemption in the Qualifier as they failed to make an impact in their last series. Malta suffered a 0-3 defeat against Belgium in their last T20I series.

Spain, on the other hand, are coming into the Championship after playing against Guernsey and Norway in a tri-series. Spain had a good time during the league as they topped the points table with three wins from four league matches. Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, and Hamza Dar are likely to be the standout performers for Spain.

Ahead of the match between Malta and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs SPA Telecast

Malta vs Spain game will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs SPA Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs SPA Match Details

The MAL vs SPA match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium at 2:30 PM IST on June 28, Tuesday.

MAL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Atif Mehmood

Vice-Captain – Muhammad Yasin

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Muhammad Ihsan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Zeeshan Khan

All-rounders: Muhammad Yasin, Imran Ameer, Bikram Arora

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas, Atif Mehmood

MAL vs SPA Probable XIs:

Malta: Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Aaftab Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Bikram Arora, Basil George, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas, Divyesh Kumar, Imran Ameer

Spain: Atif Muhammad, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Hamza Dar, Ravi Panchal, Christian Munoz-Mills, Atif Mehmood, Raja Adeel, Muhammad Yasin, Lorne Burns

