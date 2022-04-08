MAL vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Portugal 2022 match, April 08, 5:00 PM IST

MAL vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Portugal 2022 match between Malo and Wild Panthers: The third quarter-final of the ECS Portugal will be played between Malo and Wild Panthers on Friday. The two teams enjoyed contrasting rides in the league stage of the T10 Championship. Malo were at their absolute best as they finished at the top of the Group A points table.

The team lost just one from eight league games to collect 14 points. They concluded the league games with two back-to-back wins over the Indian Royals by eight wickets and 49 runs. Speaking of the Wild Panthers, the team struggled to put up a good batting performance.

Panthers could win only three games to occupy the second-last place in Group B points table. In their last league game, the Panthers produced a good batting performance by smashing 110 runs in their ten overs. The bowlers successfully defended the score as the team won against Friendship CC by four runs.

Ahead of the match between Malo and Wild Panthers; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs WLP Telecast

Malo vs Wild Panthers game will not be telecast in India

MAL vs WLP Live Streaming

The ECS Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs WLP Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 5:00 PM IST on April 08, Friday.

MAL vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amandeep Singh

Vice-Captain - Azher Andani

uggested Playing XI for MAL vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Ali, Manjeet Singh

Batters: Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Singh, Azher Andani

All-rounders: Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Dikshit Patel

Bowlers: Parth Patel, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Mitul Patel

MAL vs WLP Probable XIs:

Malo: Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Amandeep Singh, Najam Shahzad (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Saim Ali, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Jayesh Popat, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood

Wild Panthers: Akhil Varghese, Azher Andani (c), Arslan Naseem, Dikshit Patel, Manjeet Singh(wk), Rahul Bhardwaj, Mitul Patel, Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Krishna Neupane, Parth Patel

