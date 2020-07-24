Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Tallinn United*

53/0 (4.2)

Tallinn United need 20 runs in 34 balls at 3.52 rpo
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Innings Break

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Vienna CC *

129/4 (10.0)

Bangladesh CC Austria

Bangladesh CC Austria elected to field

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Malala's Picture With Pakistan Cricketer Creates Stir, Latter Mistaken as Son of Israeli Defence Minister

Recently a photo of Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai had surfaced online that had gone viral on social media. The post was in Urdu and was captioned as “Malala Yousafzai having a good time with the son of Israeli Defence Minister. Who will lead the Pakistani nation in future.”

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
Recently a photo of Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai had surfaced online that had gone viral on social media. The post was in Urdu and was captioned as “Malala Yousafzai having a good time with the son of Israeli Defence Minister. Who will lead the Pakistani nation in future.”

The photo was published on Facebook on July 19, 2020 and the post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

AFP AFP

But in turn was that of Pakistani cricketer Faisal Iqbal, who happens to be Javed Miandad's nephew.

ALSO READ | Javed Miandad Says Doesn't Believe in Comparison of Players, Rates His Era Tough

AFP Fact Check also came forward and refuted the any such claims.

Earlier, Iqbal had published the photo on his verified Facebook page here on December 19, 2019. The post’s caption reads in part: ”Good to catch up a surprise Visit of Malala Fund at the US OPEN Cricket. A keen Cricket Follower, Enjoyed Discussing Cricket With her!”

ALSO READ | PCB Chairman Keen to Include One or Two Foreign Players in First-class Cricket

Iqbal then reposted the photo on his official Twitter account here on July 12, 2020, in a tweet wishing Yousafzai a happy birthday.

On July 22, 2020, Iqbal published a video on Twitter here addressing the false claims that the photo shows Yousafzai with an Israeli man.

“You can keep all your likes, dislikes, jealousy, hatred aside but nobody has to call anyone Jew, non-Muslim or non-Pakistan,” Iqbal says in the video.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
