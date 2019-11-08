Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PAK IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Perth Stadium, Perth, 08 November, 2019

2ND INN

Pakistan

106/8 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

6/0 (0.4)

Australia need 101 runs in 116 balls at 5.22 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

5th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201913:30 IST

Malan, Morgan Set Up 76-run Victory for England, Level Series

A record-breaking performance by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan saw England cruise to a 76-run victory over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday to level the series with a game to play.

AFP |November 8, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
A whirlwind century by Dawid Malan in a record-breaking stand with Eoin Morgan saw England crush New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 by 76 runs in Napier on Friday to level the series with one game remaining.

Malan was unbeaten on 103 at the close of the England innings with Morgan out in the final over for 91 as England posted an imposing 241 for three and then rolled New Zealand for 165 with 19 balls remaining.

The overwhelming victory set up a winner-takes-all finale in the fifth and final game in Auckland on Sunday.

Malan's 48-ball century was the fastest T20 hundred by an Englishman, his 182-run stand with Morgan is the highest by an England pair and the 241 total is an England record.

Morgan's 21-ball 50 is also an England record.

"The message is always the same, play aggressively and back yourself," Malan said. "It's not very often you have days like that when every time you have a hack at one it lands safe or goes for six. It's as good as it gets."

Between them, the two left-handers hit 13 sixes and 16 fours with Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult the only New Zealand bowlers to escape with a run rate below 10 an over.

New Zealand started their run chase at a fast clip reaching 54 in the fifth over when Martin Guptill was dismissed for 27 and wickets fell regularly after that.

Only Tim Southee (39) and Colin Munro (30) offered any further resistance while Matt Parkinson took four for 47 for England and Chris Jordan finished with two for 24.

Malan is only the second England player to score a T20 century after Alex Hales, who needed 60 balls to reach his hundred.

He advanced from 61 to 89 in a brutal attack in an Ish Sodhi over when he belted three sixes, two fours and a two, and reached his maiden century pulling Boult over the square-leg boundary for another six.

It was a much-need confidence booster for England who won the first match in the series and were then well outplayed in the next two.

After losing the toss, England then lost early wickets with Santner removing Jonny Bairstow for eight and Tom Banton for 31 to have the impressive figures of two for five from his first two overs.

But that changed dramatically as Morgan and Malan took charge and blasted 20 off Santner's next over.

Cricketnext Staff | November 8, 2019, 1:24 PM IST

Records Shatter For England as Malan, Morgan Wreak Havoc in Napier

Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Playing England Soon After World Cup Does Bring Back Memories: Jimmy Neesham

Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 8:38 AM IST

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Bowling Action Given All-clear

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 November, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
