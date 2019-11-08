Malan, Morgan Set Up 76-run Victory for England, Level Series
A record-breaking performance by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan saw England cruise to a 76-run victory over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday to level the series with a game to play.
Malan, Morgan Set Up 76-run Victory for England, Level Series
A record-breaking performance by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan saw England cruise to a 76-run victory over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday to level the series with a game to play.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 8, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
Records Shatter For England as Malan, Morgan Wreak Havoc in Napier
Cricketnext Staff | November 4, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Playing England Soon After World Cup Does Bring Back Memories: Jimmy Neesham
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Bowling Action Given All-clear
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 November, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWPerth PS All Fixtures
Team Rankings