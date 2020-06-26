Malaysia Expresses Desire to Host T20 World Cup During ICC's 2023-31 Cycle
Malaysia has shown keen interest in hosting a major ICC event during the 2023-31 cycle, as it eyes the future T20 World Cup, according to a report in Forbes. No associate nation has ever hosted an ICC event till now.
Malaysia Expresses Desire to Host T20 World Cup During ICC's 2023-31 Cycle
Malaysia has shown keen interest in hosting a major ICC event during the 2023-31 cycle, as it eyes the future T20 World Cup, according to a report in Forbes. No associate nation has ever hosted an ICC event till now.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings