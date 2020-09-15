- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
Malaysian T20 League Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch MCA T20 League Match Live Streaming Online
Malaysian T20 League Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Malaysian T20 League (CPL) match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 15, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Malaysian T20 League Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch MCA T20 League Match Live Streaming Online | A 16-match tournament, the MCA T20 Super Series is Malaysia’s premier domestic T20 cricket league which is held annually at the Kinrara Oval, Malaysia. The league is comprised of 4 teams – the Central Smashers, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters - and played over an approximate one month period through a double round robin format with knock out matches of Final Qualifier, two Eliminators and a Final match.MCA President Mr. Mahinda Vallipuram said: “Malaysia Cricket is delighted to partner with such a stellar list of international broadcasters and bring the MCA T20 Super Series to Malaysians and cricket fans, outside of Malaysia. It is an honour and a privilege for us to have this opportunity to engage with the cricketing community and show the world the quality of cricket being played in Malaysia.”
Malaysian T20 League Live Streaming Details in India
Live coverage will be made available to fans in over 200 territories through a network of broadcast and digital partners, including:
Broadcaster: Fancode
Territory: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Maldives
Live Destination: www.fancode.com and the Fan Code App
Broadcaster: Willow Cricket
Territory: Canada and the United States of America
Live Destination: Willow Cricket
Facebook Malaysia and Rest of the World
Malaysian T20 League Full Schedule (all matches start 9:00 AM IST)
September 15: Southern Hitters v Western Warriors
September 17: Northern Strikers v Central Smashers
September 23: Western Warriors v Northern Strikers
September 24: Central Smashers v Southern Hitters
September 30: Southern Hitters v Northern Strikers
October 1: Central Smashers v Western Warriors
October 3: Central Smashers v Northern Strikers
October 4: Western Warriors v Southern Hitters
October 8: Southern Hitters v Central Smashers
October 9: Northern Strikers v Western Warriors
October 10: Western Warriors v Central Smashers
October 11: Northern Strikers v Southern Hitters
October 15: Qualifier: 1st Place Standing v 2nd Place Standing
October 16: Eliminator 1: 3rd Place Standing v 4th Place Standing
October 19: Eliminator 2: Loser of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 1
October 20: Final: Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 2
FULL SQUADS
WESTERN WARRIORS SQUAD: Shafiq Sharif (capt), Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy, Kevin Perera, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Amir Azim Shukor, Rashid Ahad, Arief Yusof, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu Jaafar
Coach: Damith Kushan
SOUTHERN HITTERS SQUAD: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (capt), Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Aaryan Amin Premj, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din
Coach: Prasad Priyankara
