Malaysian T20 League Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Malaysian T20 League (CPL) match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Malaysian T20 League Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch MCA T20 League Match Live Streaming Online | A 16-match tournament, the MCA T20 Super Series is Malaysia’s premier domestic T20 cricket league which is held annually at the Kinrara Oval, Malaysia. The league is comprised of 4 teams – the Central Smashers, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters - and played over an approximate one month period through a double round robin format with knock out matches of Final Qualifier, two Eliminators and a Final match.MCA President Mr. Mahinda Vallipuram said: “Malaysia Cricket is delighted to partner with such a stellar list of international broadcasters and bring the MCA T20 Super Series to Malaysians and cricket fans, outside of Malaysia. It is an honour and a privilege for us to have this opportunity to engage with the cricketing community and show the world the quality of cricket being played in Malaysia.”

Malaysian T20 League Live Streaming Details in India

Live coverage will be made available to fans in over 200 territories through a network of broadcast and digital partners, including:

Broadcaster: Fancode

Territory: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Maldives

Live Destination: www.fancode.com and the Fan Code App

Broadcaster: Willow Cricket

Territory: Canada and the United States of America

Live Destination: Willow Cricket

Facebook Malaysia and Rest of the World

Malaysian T20 League Full Schedule (all matches start 9:00 AM IST)

September 15: Southern Hitters v Western Warriors

September 17: Northern Strikers v Central Smashers

September 23: Western Warriors v Northern Strikers

September 24: Central Smashers v Southern Hitters

September 30: Southern Hitters v Northern Strikers

October 1: Central Smashers v Western Warriors

October 3: Central Smashers v Northern Strikers

October 4: Western Warriors v Southern Hitters

October 8: Southern Hitters v Central Smashers

October 9: Northern Strikers v Western Warriors

October 10: Western Warriors v Central Smashers

October 11: Northern Strikers v Southern Hitters

October 15: Qualifier: 1st Place Standing v 2nd Place Standing

October 16: Eliminator 1: 3rd Place Standing v 4th Place Standing

October 19: Eliminator 2: Loser of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 1

October 20: Final: Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 2

FULL SQUADS

WESTERN WARRIORS SQUAD: Shafiq Sharif (capt), Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy, Kevin Perera, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Amir Azim Shukor, Rashid Ahad, Arief Yusof, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu Jaafar

Coach: Damith Kushan

SOUTHERN HITTERS SQUAD: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (capt), Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Aaryan Amin Premj, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din

Coach: Prasad Priyankara