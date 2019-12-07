Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Maldives Bundled Out for 8 as Nepal Register 10-wicket Win

Only Aima Aishath managed to get off the mark for Maldives with the extras outscoring everyone. Aima scored 1 and the extras totalled 7.

Cricketnext Staff |December 7, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Maldives Bundled Out for 8 as Nepal Register 10-wicket Win

The ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal have been a very difficult experience for the Maldives women's cricket team. On Saturday, they surrendered to a 10-wicket loss against the hosts in the third-place playoff after being bundled out for only 8 runs in 11.3 overs.

This batting collapse comes two days after they were thrashed by 249 runs by Bangladesh when they were bowled out for 6 in reply to the opponents' 255/2.

Nepal bowled six bowlers and five of them managed to get at least one maiden over. Out of the 8 runs scored by Maldives, six came in the first over.

Only Aima Aishath managed to get off the mark for Maldives with the extras outscoring everyone. Aima scored 1 and the extras totalled 7.

Nepal managed to chase down their measly target in seven balls without losing a wicket.

(With IANS inputs)

Maldives vs NepalNepal vs MaldivesSouth Asian Games

Related stories

Maldives Women Bowled Out for 6 in Massive 249 Run Defeat to Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 5:24 PM IST

Maldives Women Bowled Out for 6 in Massive 249 Run Defeat to Bangladesh

Six Wickets, Zero Runs: Nepal's Anjali Chand Creates History
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 7:47 PM IST

Six Wickets, Zero Runs: Nepal's Anjali Chand Creates History

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Wants to Play Bilateral Matches Against India
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 12:35 PM IST

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Wants to Play Bilateral Matches Against India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more