Maldives Bundled Out for 8 as Nepal Register 10-wicket Win

The ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal have been a very difficult experience for the Maldives women's cricket team. On Saturday, they surrendered to a 10-wicket loss against the hosts in the third-place playoff after being bundled out for only 8 runs in 11.3 overs.
This batting collapse comes two days after they were thrashed by 249 runs by Bangladesh when they were bowled out for 6 in reply to the opponents' 255/2.
Nepal bowled six bowlers and five of them managed to get at least one maiden over. Out of the 8 runs scored by Maldives, six came in the first over.
Only Aima Aishath managed to get off the mark for Maldives with the extras outscoring everyone. Aima scored 1 and the extras totalled 7.
Nepal managed to chase down their measly target in seven balls without losing a wicket.
