'Malicious Attack by Well-known Mischief Makers': West Indies Cricket Board Denies There's Rift Between Captain Pollard And Players

Cricket West Indies has rejected claims that there’s no discord between their senior men’s T20I team captain Kieron Pollard and other players. CWI says that voice notes have been shared on social and regional media to make ‘unfounded’ and ‘mischievous’ allegations suggesting there’s a rift within the team.

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) is aware that earlier today, voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men’s team," CWI said in a statement on Friday.

“Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team," it added.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said the ‘malicious attack’ has been launched to created division between West Indies by ‘well-known’ mischief makers’ who are trying to discredit their captain.

“I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory," Skerritt said in a statement.

“This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged," he added.

West Indies are currently hosting England for a five-match T20I series which they lead 2-1. They are also set to tour India later next month for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting February 6.

