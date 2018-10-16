Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Malik Recalls Moment When He Shared a Laugh With Kohli & Yuvraj After CT17 Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 16, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
Malik Recalls Moment When He Shared a Laugh With Kohli & Yuvraj After CT17 Final

Shoaib Malik recalled the moment where he along with Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Azhar Mahmood was caught laughing over some incident during the post-match presentation ceremony after Pakistan had just defeated India in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval.

Speaking to journalist Zainab Abbas on the Voice of Cricket show, Malik said: "We were playing the Champions Trophy final against India, after the match during the presentation, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and myself were laughing. We all were discussing the same catch and laughing.”

The dropped catch, Malik is talking about also involved former Pakistan offspinner Saeed Ajmal. The two had a terrible mix-up and ended up missing a simple chance of West Indies' Chris Gayle. The left-hander skied a ball at the mid-on region and both Malik and Ajmal ran to take the catch. There was some confusion and neither of the two went for the catch ending up looking at each other.





"I asked Ajmal 'if you had positioned yourself to take the catch, why did you pull out at the last moment'? He told me that he waited crouched on the ground to take the catch just in case you (Shoaib Malik) drop it," recalled Malik, when asked about what he replied when Kohli asked him about the incident.

India suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final by 180 runs. Batting first, Pakistan rode on Fakhar Zaman's 114, Mohammad Hafeez's 57* and Azhar Ali's 59 to put up 338 for 4 in their 50 overs. In reply, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali destroyed the famed Indian batting line-up knocking them over for just 158 in 30.3 overs.

First Published: October 16, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
