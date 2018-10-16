Malik Recalls Moment When He Shared a Laugh With Kohli & Yuvraj After CT17 Final

Loading...
Speaking to journalist Zainab Abbas on the Voice of Cricket show, Malik said: "We were playing the Champions Trophy final against India, after the match during the presentation, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and myself were laughing. We all were discussing the same catch and laughing.”
The dropped catch, Malik is talking about also involved former Pakistan offspinner Saeed Ajmal. The two had a terrible mix-up and ended up missing a simple chance of West Indies' Chris Gayle. The left-hander skied a ball at the mid-on region and both Malik and Ajmal ran to take the catch. There was some confusion and neither of the two went for the catch ending up looking at each other.
In the latest episode of Voice of Cricket @realshoaibmalik joins @ZAbbasOfficial and narrates what Saeed Ajmal said after the dropped catch, his last wish before retirement, what Sialkot Stallions means to him and much more!
"I asked Ajmal 'if you had positioned yourself to take the catch, why did you pull out at the last moment'? He told me that he waited crouched on the ground to take the catch just in case you (Shoaib Malik) drop it," recalled Malik, when asked about what he replied when Kohli asked him about the incident.
India suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final by 180 runs. Batting first, Pakistan rode on Fakhar Zaman's 114, Mohammad Hafeez's 57* and Azhar Ali's 59 to put up 338 for 4 in their 50 overs. In reply, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali destroyed the famed Indian batting line-up knocking them over for just 158 in 30.3 overs.
