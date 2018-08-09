Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Malinga Misses Out as Sri Lanka Name T20I Squad to Face Proteas

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 9, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
Sri Lanka's leading T20I wicket-taker Lasith Malinga was omitted from the 15-man squad named on Thursday that will face South Africa for the one-off game on August 14.

The pacer recently took part in the Global T20 Canada League and was the third highest wicket-taker with best average (11.84) and economy rate (6.41) among bowlers with more than five wickets.
Malinga's international career looks all but over as he has not been included in the team since Septemper 2017.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews will lead the squad which also includes left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, who last played for the team in 2015. Dhananjaya de Silva too has been rewarded for his impressive performances in the ODIs and will play his first T20I since January 2017.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Shehan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga, Jeffrey Vandersay

Standbys: Dimuth Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Kasun Rajitha

First Published: August 9, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
