Malinga Misses Out as Sri Lanka Name T20I Squad to Face Proteas

Loading...
The pacer recently took part in the Global T20 Canada League and was the third highest wicket-taker with best average (11.84) and economy rate (6.41) among bowlers with more than five wickets.
Malinga's international career looks all but over as he has not been included in the team since Septemper 2017.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews will lead the squad which also includes left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, who last played for the team in 2015. Dhananjaya de Silva too has been rewarded for his impressive performances in the ODIs and will play his first T20I since January 2017.
Squad: Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Shehan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga, Jeffrey Vandersay
Standbys: Dimuth Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Kasun Rajitha
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
First Published: August 9, 2018, 10:27 AM IST