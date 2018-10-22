Malinga Returns as Sri Lanka Announce Squad for England T20I

Loading...
Thisara Perera takes over from Angelo Mathews who was dropped from the ODI squad after a poor outing in the Asia Cup 2018.
The ambidextrous bowler Kamindu Mendis has been picked in the 15-man squad. Mendis bowled well in the warm-up fixture against England for Sri Lanka Board XI.
The squad has the same look with Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dananjaya de Silva leading the batting department with the return of Kusal Perera who was ruled out of the ODIs due to a quad strain.
Ishuru Udana would be the one to watch out for after an impressive showing in the recently concluded Afghanistan Premier League 2018.
England have a 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series with the final game to be played on October 23 followed by the only T20I at the same venue, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on October 27.
Squad: Thisara Perera (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Ishuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan.
First Published: October 22, 2018, 3:32 PM IST