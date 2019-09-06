Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

194/8 (67.0)

Bangladesh trail by 148 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

200/5 (74.0)

England trail by 297 runs
Concluded

NZ IN SL, 3 T20I SERIES, 2019 3rd T20I, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 06 September, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

125/8 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

88 (16.0)

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Friday wreaked havoc after becoming the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets as he struck four times with four balls in the third match against New Zealand.

AFP |September 6, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets

Kandy: Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Friday wreaked havoc after becoming the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets as he struck four times with four balls in the third match against New Zealand.

Malinga, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 wicket-taker on Sunday, bowled Colin Munro for 12 to claim a century of wickets in his 76th match.

The 36-year-old speedster went on to complete a hat-trick and took four wickets in four balls. Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor followed Munro to the pavilion.

Malinga, who once achieved a similar feat in the 2007 50-over World Cup in South Africa, also took the wicket of Tim Seifert, for eight, to register a five-wicket haul and take his T20 tally to 104.

The veteran speedster, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, has competition from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan who has 88 wickets.

Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches before his last international outing last year.

Malinga, known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.

He has 101 wickets from 30 Tests and 338 scalps in 226 ODI games.

Lasith MalingaSri Lanka vs New Zealand

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...