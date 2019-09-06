Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga Friday wreaked havoc after becoming the first bowler in Twenty20 internationals to claim 100 wickets as he struck four times with four balls in the third match against New Zealand.
