Malinga to Lead 15-Member Sri Lanka Squad in T20 Series Against New Zealand

Lasith Malinga will lead the 15-member Sri Lankan squad in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand starting on September. The side will feature at least nine changes from the squad which faced South Africa earlier this year with wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella named as Malinga’s deputy.
The Sri Lankan paceman retired from ODI cricket last month but will continue to ply his trade in T20 cricket, hoping to continue at least till the T20 World Cup in 2020. The series against New Zealand will seen the return of Danushka Gunathilaka, who last played an international game for Sri Lanka in January 2019.
Kusal Perera, who picked up a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the T20I series against South Africa, is part of the squad along with Lahiru Kumara while Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal are among the nine players excluded from the previous T20I squad.
Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Madushanka also made the squad while Angelo Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Priyamal Perera and Asitha Fernando are the others to miss out.
The three-match T20I series gets underway from September 1, with all games to be played in Pallekele. The second game will be played on September 3 with the third and final match on September 6.
Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka
