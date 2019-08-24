Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

189/8 (59.0)

West Indies trail by 108 runs
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England need 352 runs to win, MIN. 74.0 Overs Left Today
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

173/4 (56.2)

New Zealand trail by 71 runs, MIN. 14.4 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Malinga to Lead 15-Member Sri Lanka Squad in T20 Series Against New Zealand

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Malinga to Lead 15-Member Sri Lanka Squad in T20 Series Against New Zealand

Lasith Malinga will lead the 15-member Sri Lankan squad in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand starting on September. The side will feature at least nine changes from the squad which faced South Africa earlier this year with wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella named as Malinga’s deputy.

The Sri Lankan paceman retired from ODI cricket last month but will continue to ply his trade in T20 cricket, hoping to continue at least till the T20 World Cup in 2020. The series against New Zealand will seen the return of Danushka Gunathilaka, who last played an international game for Sri Lanka in January 2019.

Kusal Perera, who picked up a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the T20I series against South Africa, is part of the squad along with Lahiru Kumara while Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal are among the nine players excluded from the previous T20I squad.

Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Madushanka also made the squad while Angelo Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Priyamal Perera and Asitha Fernando are the others to miss out.

The three-match T20I series gets underway from September 1, with all games to be played in Pallekele. The second game will be played on September 3 with the third and final match on September 6.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka

Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
