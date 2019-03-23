Malinga to Retire After 2020 T20I World Cup

Loading...
The ace fast bowler will also quit the ODI format after the upcoming World Cup in England before wrapping up his limited overs international career in October-November next year in Australia.
"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending," the 35-year-old said after his side were beaten by 16 runs by South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park.
"I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career."
Malinga dismissed South African top-scorer Reeza Hendricks for 65 on Friday, his 97th T20 international wicket. He is one short of the world record of 98 held by Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.
The Sri Lankan bowler made his ODI debut in 2004 and since has gone on to play 218 matches and has 322 wickets to his name. In the T20 format, Malinga has played 72 matches for his country.
First Published: March 23, 2019, 10:44 AM IST