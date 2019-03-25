Malinga Urges Players to ‘Analyse Mistakes’ After T20I Whitewash

Loading...
“I think on this kind of wicket, we wanted them to score 170 or 180 runs. But after they had that good partnership, things got away from us,” Malinga said. “As a captain, I wanted breakthroughs but we were unable to get them.
“We didn’t pick up wickets in the ODIs and T20Is, and when we batted, we lost one wicket after the other. All the players must analyse what they need to do going forward.”
Sri Lanka’s defeat in the match meant that they have now lost eight limited overs internationals on the trot, a run they just can’t seem to break out of. On the other hand, South Africa were ruthless, and Malinga attributed that to a combination of home conditions and the talented players they have.
“Home conditions helped South Africa, as they know the conditions exactly. But they have talented players as well, and that is why they have been successful.
“For us, the Test series was a plus point, the way everyone played. Isuru Udana was the plus point in the ODIs and T20Is for us.”
Meanwhile JP Duminy, who is the stand-in captain in place of Faf du Plessis, lauded the efforts of the entire team.
“It certainly is pleasing to win 3-0. We set up the game in the first ten overs and exploded in the last ten. It’s good to see individuals stepping up to the plate at the highest level, and the support staff has helped massively as well.
“We’ll keep trying to perform the best for our country. Before the World Cup, we still have a couple of weeks of domestic cricket left.”
Reeza Hendricks was declared player of the series for his contributions of 8, 65 and 66 in the three T20Is, and he spoke about how the overall team performance got the Proteas over the line in all the matches.
“I am quite pleased with the T20Is as it was a good team performance, and I am just happy that I could contribute. With a few overs remaining, I thought I had to go for it. Overall, I am quite pleased,” Hendricks said.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 10:34 AM IST