Malinga’s Hat-trick Against New Zealand Sees Him Rise in T20 Rankings

Lasith Malinga, who picked up four wickets in four balls against New Zealand, has jumped 20 places to No. 21 on the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers.
The updated rankings were released on Saturday (September 7) after the end of the three-match T20I series, which New Zealand won 2-1.
Malinga, whose spell of 5-6 saw him become the first bowler to capture four wickets in four successive balls in both ODIs and T20Is, led Sri Lanka to a consolation 37-run win in Pallekele.
It was his fifth hat-trick overall in international cricket. With the first wicket of his spell, Malinga also became the first male bowler to 100 T20I wickets.
Malinga bowled Colin Munro for 12 on the third ball of his second over before sending Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor back to the pavilion on balls four, five and six as he raised the roof in front of a raucous home crowd.
Malinga, who once achieved a similar feat in the 2007 50-over World Cup in South Africa, also took the wicket of Tim Seifert, for eight, to register a five-wicket haul and take his T20 tally to 104.
The veteran speedster had retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July earlier this year.
