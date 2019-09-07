Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 347 runs, MIN. 10.1 Overs Left Today
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

200/5 (74.0)

England trail by 297 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Malinga’s Hat-trick Against New Zealand Sees Him Rise in T20 Rankings

It was his fifth hat-trick overall in international cricket. With the first wicket of his spell, Malinga also became the first male bowler to 100 T20I wickets.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
Malinga’s Hat-trick Against New Zealand Sees Him Rise in T20 Rankings

Lasith Malinga, who picked up four wickets in four balls against New Zealand, has jumped 20 places to No. 21 on the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers.

The updated rankings were released on Saturday (September 7) after the end of the three-match T20I series, which New Zealand won 2-1.

Malinga, whose spell of 5-6 saw him become the first bowler to capture four wickets in four successive balls in both ODIs and T20Is, led Sri Lanka to a consolation 37-run win in Pallekele.

It was his fifth hat-trick overall in international cricket. With the first wicket of his spell, Malinga also became the first male bowler to 100 T20I wickets.

Malinga bowled Colin Munro for 12 on the third ball of his second over before sending Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor back to the pavilion on balls four, five and six as he raised the roof in front of a raucous home crowd.

Malinga, who once achieved a similar feat in the 2007 50-over World Cup in South Africa, also took the wicket of Tim Seifert, for eight, to register a five-wicket haul and take his T20 tally to 104.

The veteran speedster had retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July earlier this year. ​

Hat-trickLasith MalingaSri Lanka vs New Zealand

Related stories

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Malinga Takes Four in Four as Hosts Claim Consolation Win
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 9:07 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Malinga Takes Four in Four as Hosts Claim Consolation Win

Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 10:17 PM IST

Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets

Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 9:09 PM IST

Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...