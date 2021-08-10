MAM vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 10, 12:00 PM IST

MAM vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Malmohus and Goteborg City: Malmohus will square off against Goteborg City in the 29th and 30th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 10, Tuesday at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 pm IST respectively.

Malmohus aren’t enjoying an ideal run in the T10 Championship. They have secured victory in just out of four league games while their one match was abandoned due to rain. Malmohus registered their first victory of ECS Malmo on Monday as they defeated Landskrona by 49 runs. However, the team failed to keep the momentum going as their next match against Landskrona saw them ending up on the losing side by five wickets. With three points, the franchise is sitting at the third position in the Group B points table.

Goteborg City, on the other hand, are enjoying a tremendous ride in the competition. The team is unbeatable in the league thus far as they have won both their opening games. Goteborg scripted victory in the first match against Landskrona by 10 runs while they won the second match by 19 runs. With no loss, Goteborg City are currently second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Malmohus and Goteborg City; here is everything you need to know:

MAM vs GOC Telecast

The Malmohus vs Goteborg City match will not be broadcast in India.

MAM vs GOC Live Streaming

The match between MAM vs GOC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAM vs GOC Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Malmohus and Goteborg City at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 10, Tuesday at 12:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

MAM vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dheeraj Malhotra

Vice-captain - Ankit Gupta

Suggested Playing XI for MAM vs GOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ankit Gupta

Batsmen: Rizwan Ashraf, Sambit Pattanaik, Dheeraj Malhotra, Qasir Mahmood

All-rounders: Ashish Rajput, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi

Bowlers: Faraz Muneer, Vikas Dixit, Hasibur Rahman

MAM vs GOC Probable XIs

Malmohus: Ankit Gupta (C), Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Safi, Ashish Rajput, Nooryaleh Anwari, Faraz Muneer, Adam Sarten, Sambit Pattanaik, Raseka Danasekera (WK)

Goteborg City: Hasibur Rahman, Vikas Dixit, Abu Zar (C), Mahib Shahin, Qasir Mahmood, Umar Usman, Avinash Ketty, Rahim Safi, Shadhin Mahmud (WK), Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh

