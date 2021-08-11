MAM vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Malmohus and Hisingens: The 33rd and 34th matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will witness Malmohus locking horns with Hisingens. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 11, Wednesday at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 pm IST respectively.

Malmohus aren’t enjoying a good time in the ECS T10 Malmo 2021. The team is currently fourth in the points table of Group B with three losses and two victories from six league matches. Malmohus registered their second win of the competition in their most recent match as they defeated Goteborg City by four wickets. Malmohus will be hoping to maintain their winning rhythm and emerge victories in their contest on Wednesday.

Hisingens, on the other hand, have succumbed to even worse performance in the T10 extravaganza. They are currently rock-bottom in the Group B points table with no victory from four league games so far. Hisingens have no other option than to win their back-to-back games against Malmohus to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Malmohus and Hisingens; here is everything you need to know:

MAM vs HSG Telecast

The Malmohus vs Hisingens match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAM vs HSG Live Streaming

The match between MAM vs HSG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAM vs HSG Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Malmohus and Hisingens at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 11, Wednesday at 12:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

MAM vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dheeraj Malhotra

Vice-Captain- Gokul Seenivasan

Suggested Playing XI for MAM vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ankit Gupta, Sri Vakkalanka

Batsmen: R Ashraf, Dheeraj Malhotra, Teja Darisipudid

All-rounders: Gokul Seenivasan, N Madhavan, G Krishna

Bowlers: Faraz Muneer, Raja Mavuduru, Sriram Sridhar

MAM vs HSG Probable XIs:

Malmohus: Ankit Gupta, N Anwari, Sheron Nord, Faraz Muneer, S Hussain, G Krishna, R Ashraf, N Madhavan, Adam Sarten, Raseka Danasekara, Dheeraj Malhotra

Hisingens: Raja Mavuduru, Gokul Seenivasan (C), Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Sri Vakkalanka (wk), Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari

