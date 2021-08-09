MAM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 09, 12:00 PM IST

MAM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Malmohus and Landskrona:Malmohus will square off against Landskrona in the 25th and 26th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 09, Friday at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 pm IST,respectively.

Malmohus have performed decently in the T10 Championship thus far. They are sitting at the third position on the Group B points table. Malmohus lost their first match against Lund Cricket Club by five wickets. It was a close encounter as both the teams tried their best to start thecampaign in the ECS T10 Malmo on a winning note. Meanwhile, Malmohus’s next game against Lund was abandoned due to rain.

Landskrona, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Malmo. The team lost both their opening games against Goteborg City by ten runs and 19 runs, respectively. With two loses from as many games, Landskrona are languishing at the bottom of the points table of Group B.

Ahead of the match between Malmohus and Landskrona; here is everything you need to know:

MAM vs LAN Telecast

The Malmohus vs Landskrona match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAM vs LAN Live Streaming

The match between MAM vs LAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MAM vs LAN Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Malmohus and Landskrona at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 09, Monday at 12:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

MAM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi

Vice-Captain: Ankit Gupta

Suggested Playing XI for MAM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ankit Gupta

Batsmen: Rizwan Ashraf, Dheeraj Malhotra, Imran Razzaq Kiyani (C), Saghar Muhammad Hanif

All-rounders: Shahbaz Hussain, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi

Bowlers: Faraz Muneer, Aniket Prakash Kharade, Amritanshu Singh, Varun Dhingra (VC)

MAM vs LAN Probable XIs:

Malmohus: Khurram Shahzad, Naz Maddy, Raseka Danasekera, Ankit Gupta, Ben Tew(wk), Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Gopi Devulapally, Rizwan Tarar, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi

Landskrona: Nadeem Khan(wk), Aniket Kharade, Imran Kiyani, Qaiser Zaman, Sushant Devata, Mayank Chauhan, Varun Dhingra, Sai Krishna, Rameez Dalvi, Saghar Hanif, Amritanshu Singh

