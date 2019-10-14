Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Sourav Ganguly on Being Elected BCCI President

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be elected as the next BCCI president.

IANS |October 14, 2019, 4:41 PM IST

IANS |October 14, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Sourav Ganguly on Being Elected BCCI President

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be elected as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Heartiest congratulations to Sourav Ganguly for being unanimously elected BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term," Mamata said in a tweet.

"You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings," she added.

Ganguly emerged as the leading name for the post of BCCI President after the affiliated units of the cricket body along with the bigwigs of the BCCI, met on Sunday. Ex-India batsman Brijesh Patel is touted to bag the position of IPL Chairman.

Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah and Union Minister Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal are being seen as the other new faces who will take control of the BCCI when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) hand over power to the BCCI office bearers on October 23.

Ganguly was also offered the post of IPL Chairman, but it is being said that the CAB chief turned down the offer on Sunday evening.

However, the appointment of the 47-year-old will be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

The former India captain has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president.

