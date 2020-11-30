Man Kills Mother and Sister in Bid to Clear Cricket Betting Debts

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old engineering student in Hyderabad has been arrested for murdering his mother and sister in order to continue his hobby of cricket betting.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old engineering student in Hyderabad has been arrested for murdering his mother and sister in order to continue his hobby of cricket betting. The accused, who is a second year MTech student, mixed pesticide in their food and then waited for them to become unconscious before taking them to hospital where both eventually breathed their last. The incident fell under the jurisdiction of Medchal police station limits. According to Medchal police inspector M Praveen Reddy, the accused was addicted to cricket betting.

His father had passed away three years prior. His mother was working in a private company whereas his sister was studying B Pharmacy.

After the father's death, the family sold off a property and deposited the money - as well as the insurance claim amount - in Suneetha's bank account which was subsequently withdrawn in its entirety by the accused without the knowledge of his mother and was then lost in cricket betting.

Some of the borrowers then started pressurising him to repay the loans following which he hatched a plan to eliminate his mother and sister to clear the debts by dispensing with their properties, the police said.

As a part of his plan on November 23, he mixed pesticide in the food and left home saying he was going to his workplace and later called up his mother who informed him about their health condition after consuming the food, police added.

The accused went home and with the help of his relatives got his mother and sister shifted to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, police said.

However, his relatives grew suspicious and complained to the police. During the course of investigation, the man was questioned and arrested.