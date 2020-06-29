Man Known as 'Kingpin' of Match-Fixing is a 'Person of Interest' to BCCI: Report

Ravinder Dandiwal, an Indian who was recently implicated in a match-fixing scandal in international tennis tournaments, is a person of interest to the BCCI.
Dandiwal's name has previously figured in connection with multiple tournaments that turned out to be corrupt and the BCCI even once filed a police complaint against him.
His photos are shown to players where he is described as the 'kingpin' of fixing and players are warned not to entertain him in any way.
"He is originally from Mohali near Chandigarh, but moves around a lot in the Middle East and other places. His name has figured among those who organise cricket leagues. Once it figured in a private cricket league in Haryana, which the ACU scuttled. An advisory was sent to all BCCI-registered players not to participate," the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Ajit Singh told the Indian Express.
"He had taken a cricket team to Australia, where a club was organising a tournament, and a few players from that team never returned… We found that the players who had vanished were charged hefty sums to be part of the team. Probably, it was an immigration racket and that’s why we lodged a complaint with police."
However, Singh added that since Dandiwal is not a participant in the tournaments there is very little the board can do to take action against him.
"There have been inquiries about him, but he is not a participant, so there’s very little action that we can take against him. He hasn’t figured in the inquiries we conducted in the T20 leagues (organised by state associations).
"But he is a person of interest, and we do try and keep him under watch. Australia has a law against (match-fixing) and the police have taken action. If there was a law here, maybe police could have taken action against him."
