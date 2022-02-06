'Man of the Match of Two World Cup Finals in One Family': Reetinder Singh Sodhi Congratulates Cousin Raj Bawa For His Incredible Performance

Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi posted a congratulatory note for his cousin Raj Bawa for winning the Man of the Match in the final of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The Boys in Blue beat England by 4 wickets to clinch their record-extending fifth U-19 WC title.

Reetinder took to Twitter to congratulate his uncle’s son for emulating what he himself did 22 years back in the 2000 ICC Under-19 WC final where India beat Sri Lanka to lift the trophy.

“It’s a great feeling when your Chacha’s Son do what you did 22 years back.. So Man of the Match of two World Cup Finals in one family #Under19WorldCup," Sodhi wrote on Twitter.

It’s a great feeling when your Chacha’s Son do what you did 22 years back..So Man of the Match of two World Cup Finals in one family 😊❤️ #Under19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/H3gMhvlHa3— Reetinder Sodhi (@ReetinderSodhi) February 6, 2022

Bawa, on Saturday, claimed a five-wicket haul to restrict England U-19 to 189 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. He also scored a valuable 35 runs with the bat to play a crucial role in India’s historic victory.

Sodhi also hailed BCCI for providing a great platform and infrastructure for the youngsters to perform at the big stage.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Team India for lifting #U19WorldCup for historic 5th time..Very well done Boys & huge well done to @BCCI for always providing great platform & infrastructure for youngsters to excel at World’s stage," he tweeted.

Heartiest Congratulations to Team India for lifting #U19WorldCup for historic 5th time❤️❤️..Very well done Boys & huge well done to @BCCI for always providing great platform & infrastructure for youngsters to excel at World’s stage pic.twitter.com/PSuxbbd9xd— Reetinder Sodhi (@ReetinderSodhi) February 6, 2022

While BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for every player of India’s historic triumph. While Shah also added that each member of the support staff will get Rs 25 lakh as well for ‘exemplary performance’.

“I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made the Flag of India proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv,” BCCI secretary Shah tweeted.

I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

Playing in their record fourth straight final at the biennial event, India first bowled out England for a low 189 in 44.5 overs. After some hiccups, India managed to chase the target in 47.4 overs for a four-wicket win.

