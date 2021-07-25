MAN vs BIR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred, July 25, 10:30 PM IST

URL: MAN vs BIR dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing xis for today’s The Hundred Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix July 25, 10:30 PM IST

MAN vs BIR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred: In the Sunday, July 25 match of The Hundred Men, Manchester Originals will lock horns with Birmingham Phoenix. The women teams of both the sides will also play against each other today.

The two teams in the Hundred Men’s tournament have played one match each till now. In their debut match, Manchester was on the losing side when they locked horns against Oval Invincible. The Manchester registered am embarrassing defeating after letting Invincible dominate by 9 runs.

Birmingham, on the other hand, showed an impressive form in their debut match after registering their win against London Spirit. Birmingham stole the limelight after winning the match by three wickets.

The sixth match of the tournament today between the two sides will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester. The outing will commence from 10:30 PM IST. The Birmingham side have managed to score two points but the Manchester side are yet to open their point bank.

All details about Manchester Originals vs Birmingham match:

MAN vs BIR Telecast

The Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAN vs BIR Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

MAN vs BIR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 25 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game will start at 10:30 PM IST.

MAN vs BIR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for MAN vs BIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Daniel Bell-Drummond, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Steven Finn, Lockie Ferguson

MAN vs BIR Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals: Carlos Brathwaite, Jamie Overton, Steven Finn, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Parkinson, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby

Birmingham Phoenix: Miles Hammond, Chris Cooke, Chris Woakes, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here