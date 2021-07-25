MAN-W vs BIR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred Women, July 25, 7:00 PM IST

MAN-W vs BIR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Manchester Originals- Women and Birmingham Phoenix- Women The Hundred Women: The match between Manchester Originals-Women and Birmingham Phoenix-Women is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 25. The two sides have lost their respective previous matches. As a result, both of them currently struggling with have zero points.

In their previous outing, Birmingham were defeated by London Spirits. They lost the match by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Manchester Women submitted to Oval Invincibles. The Invincibles registered victory by five wickets.

The upcoming outing between the two sides will commence from 7 PM IST at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Everything you need to know about Manchester Originals-Women and Birmingham Phoenix-Women ahead of the match:

MAN-W vs BIR-W Telecast

The Manchester Originals-Women vs Birmingham Phoenix- Women will not be broadcasted in India.

MAN-W vs BIR-W Live Streaming

Enthusiasts can watch the match in India through the Fancode app or website.

MAN-W vs BIR-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 25 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game will start at 7:00 PM IST.

MAN-W vs BIR-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Georgia Elwiss

Vice-Captain: Abtaha Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for MAN-W vs BIR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket-Keeper – Lizelle Lee

Batsmen – Georgie Boyce, Mignon du Preez, Cordelia Griffith, Marie Kelly, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns

Bowlers – Ria Fackrell, Abtaha Maqsood, Evelyn Jones

MAN-W vs BIR-W Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals- Women: Cordelia Griffith, Danielle Collins, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Alice Dyson, Laura Jackson, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce

Birmingham Phoenix- Women: Marie Kelly, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Abtaha Maqsood, Kirstie Gordon, Issy wong, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Katie Mack

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here