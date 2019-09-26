Management Found Excuses to Drop Me Towards End of Career: Yuvraj
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from Cricket earlier this year has said that he felt the team management was looking for excuses to drop him towards the end of his career, coinciding with new selection criteria such as the compulsory ‘yo-yo’ Test.
Management Found Excuses to Drop Me Towards End of Career: Yuvraj
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from Cricket earlier this year has said that he felt the team management was looking for excuses to drop him towards the end of his career, coinciding with new selection criteria such as the compulsory ‘yo-yo’ Test.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings