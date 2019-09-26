Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Management Found Excuses to Drop Me Towards End of Career: Yuvraj

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from Cricket earlier this year has said that he felt the team management was looking for excuses to drop him towards the end of his career, coinciding with new selection criteria such as the compulsory ‘yo-yo’ Test.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
Speaking on TV Channel ‘Aaj Tak’ on Thursday, Yuvraj was also sad about how the BCCI and team management did not take senior players like him, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan into confidence towards the end of their careers, and convey their plans clearly.

“I never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017. I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture,” Yuvraj said.

“It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket.

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards… yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses.”

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017, in a T20I against England which India won by 75 runs.

