'Management Played With Ambati Rayudu's Career, Then There Was Unkukt Chand'-Former Cricketer Compares Sanju Samson With India Discards

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lashed out at BCCI after Sanju Samson faced axe recently in New Zealand. Firing fresh salvo, he cited the examples of Ambati Rayudu and Unmukt Chand, saying the team is treating Samson on similar lines. Samson, who was picked for the New Zealand tour, sat out the entire T20 series. He played just one ODI only to be benched again as Rishabh Pant made the cut.

Comparing him to the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Unmukt Chand, Kaneria said management has erred in dropping Samson as he has shone with the bat with the limited opportunities ha has got unlike Pant.

He cited how Rayudu was also at the receiving end of poor team selection as he was dropped from 2019 World Cup despite playing all the games for India in the lead up. Furthermore, he also cited the example of Chand who had to relocate to USA despite winning the Under-19 World Cup for India in 2012.

“Ambati Rayudu was another player who suffered a lot due to such selections. The team management played with his career by not giving him enough chances. Then there is Unmukt Chand, who has moved to the USA to play cricket. There are more such players who weren’t given opportunities at the right time," Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

“Had Sanju Samson had these many chances, he would have made a name for himself in international cricket. The poor guy has been crying as he has to sit out. Shikhar Dhawan has no answer to this, and neither does the team management. It is shameless."

He also said that India can’t win ICC trophies if they continue to make unfair decisions, adding that teams are now being picked on ‘personal liking.’

When you are unfair to your players, these are the results that you are going to get. India have been very unfair to certain cricketers and are playing with their careers.

“Teams are now being formed based on personal liking. Giving more on more chances to the player, changing the positions of others just to ensure that the particular player scores runs and doesn’t get dropped."

