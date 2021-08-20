Manan Sharma, Delhi cricketer Who is Friends With Rishabh Pant, Retires at 30

Manan Sharma, the all-rounder who plies his trade for Delhi in Ranji Trophy, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in India and he is moving to California for better opportunities. Manan has shared the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir and has been a decent performer for Delhi in the domestic circuit. He was part of the squad for the Under-19 World Cup in 2010 which also saw KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Jaydev Unadkat make a name for themselves.

Manan, son of former Indian cricketer Ajay Sharma, has scored 1208 runs in 35 first-class matches at an average of 27.45. This includes 1 century and 8 half-centuries. In List A cricket, he has 560 runs with the help of a half-century. He has also picked up 113 first-class wickets and in 26 T20 matches, he has picked up 32 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07.

Manan Sharma, Delhi and India under-19 cricketer, has announced his retirement from all forms of game. Manan, 30, played 35 First Class matches. He will now move to California. His father Ajay played Test cricket for India. pic.twitter.com/SdYbr0enBI— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) August 19, 2021

He is what many would call a useful cricketer and he was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL back in 2016 for a base price of Rs 10 lakh. He played his last first-class match back in 2017 and his last List A game in 2019. However, he could not make a name for himself in the Delhi team post this and has looked elsewhere for his career path.

There are speculations that Manan Sharma could join the American Cricket League along the lines of Smit Patel and Unmukt Chand. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here