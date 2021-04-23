- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Thanks Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after receiving a RCB jersey from Virat Kohli said he might have to learn the rules of cricket now.
- IANS
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 7:16 PM IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that it may be time for him to learn the rules of cricket after being sent a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise’s captain Virat Kohli.
“It’s time to finally learn cricket’s rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB,” said Guardiola in an Instagram post along with a video of him holding up the jersey.
RCB have got off to a flying start in the IPL, having won their first four matches.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Kohli played an integral role in their latest win with the bat, putting up an unbeaten 181-run opening partnership with Devdutt Padikkal to help them beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets on Thursday. Padikkal scored his maiden century and ended unbeaten on 101 off 52 balls while Kohli was not out on 72 off 47 balls.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman to Score 6,000 IPL Runs
Similarly, Guardiola’s City have been the dominant team in England’s Premier League this season. With five games left to play in the season, City are on 77 points and lead second-placed local rivals Manchester United by 11 points.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule