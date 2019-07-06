starts in
Manchester Pitch Report: Australia and South Africa Batsmen Likely to Have a Good Day

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Defending champions Australia will hope to carry on their winning streak when they meet a below par South Africa in Manchester in the final game of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Australia have had a brilliant tournament so far, while the same cannot be said about the Proteas who have failed to trouble any of the teams they have faced. Faf du Plessis and his men however will want to end on a high and beating Australia, given the history between the two sides will make it even more sweet.

Expect the match on Saturday to be a run-fest with the pitch offering very little assistance for the bowlers. Some early movement is likely but after that initial phase, expect nothing less than a flat track.

Australia have played like a champion team and barring the game against India, which they lost while chasing a total in excess of 350, they have dominated all the games and have looked in great touch.

South Africa's batting, which relies highly on the likes of Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, has not been consistent, leading to them being knocked out of the competition in the group stage itself. South Africa's bowling has also not been up to the mark with leading pacer Kagiso Rabada failing to live up to the expectations.

Australia vs South Africaicc world cup 2019Manchester Pitch Report

