India and New Zealand will take on each other in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. While Virat Kohli's side has been dominant in league stage, the Kiwis have suffered setbacks and made the knockouts only by superior net run-rate.
Showers have been forecast through for the day so that will add another dimension to the contest.
Australia and South Africa played out a high-scoring thriller on Saturday. The pitch is likely to remain the same and there will be something for the pacers as well as the spinners something on offer for everyone. Batsmen should enjoy batting on this pitch, given that they see through the early phase of the innings. The ball could do a lot of talking early in the game and it is expected to swing around quite a bit due to the conditions.
Manchester Pitch Report: Even Battle Between Ball at Bat as India, New Zealand Clash in Semis
