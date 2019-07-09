starts in
Manchester Pitch Report: Even Battle Between Ball at Bat as India, New Zealand Clash in Semis

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
Manchester Pitch Report: Even Battle Between Ball at Bat as India, New Zealand Clash in Semis

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. While Virat Kohli's side has been dominant in league stage, the Kiwis have suffered setbacks and made the knockouts only by superior net run-rate.

Showers have been forecast through for the day so that will add another dimension to the contest.

Australia and South Africa played out a high-scoring thriller on Saturday. The pitch is likely to remain the same and there will be something for the pacers as well as the spinners something on offer for everyone. Batsmen should enjoy batting on this pitch, given that they see through the early phase of the innings. The ball could do a lot of talking early in the game and it is expected to swing around quite a bit due to the conditions.

 

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more