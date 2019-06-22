starts in
Manchester Pitch Report: Runs Expected to Flow in West Indies-New Zealand Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Manchester Pitch Report: Runs Expected to Flow in West Indies-New Zealand Match

Two teams on two opposite ends of the spectrum will come face to face in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2019 when the West Indies take on New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 22 (Saturday).

West Indies are not yet out of the competition but they are hanging by a thread. They need to win against New Zealand, win big and hope most other permutations and combinations work their way.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the second spot with nine points, which includes four wins out of five games with the match against India being washed out.

The teams will play in Manchester where both recent games have favoured sides with the stronger batting units: India and England saw off Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively, after piling on the runs.

The India-Pakistan match was a run-fest with the pitch offering very little assistance for the bowlers. Some early movement was there but after that initial phase, it turned out to be a flattrack.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, were absolutely hammered by England. Batting first, the hosts rode on skipper Eoin Morgan's century - that included a record 17 sixes to post 397-6. In response, Afghanistan managed 247-8.

Weather has also been a factor at Manchester but the forecast for Saturday largely looks clear.

New Zealand have so far defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa but their real test starts now as after West Indies, they will have three tough encounters against Pakistan, Australia and England, so stepping the foot away from the gas is not an option.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more