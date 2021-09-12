Manchester Test Fiasco: Why Blame it on the IPL, BCCI?

Once every year, clockwork-precise, a familiar narrative unfolds across the cricket world. This year, the carping critics of the Indian Premier League have been blessed with a second bite at the cherry. And they are gorging themselves, make no mistake.

Season 14 of the world’s biggest, richest, most scrutinised and most entertaining cricket tournament had to be hastily halted midway through in May, following a series of bio-bubble breaches that spawned a number of covid-positive cases within franchise environments. After much deliberation and a frenzied search for a potential window for the unfinished half of the competition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India earmarked the mid-September to mid-October phase for the remaining 31 matches, to be staged at the same three venues in the UAE as the whole of Season 13 – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

ALSO READ: Can’t Blame Shastri, Kohli, Says Engineer

In many ways, it was a win-win for most, not least for India’s travel and match-weary stars who have had no taste of the 20-over format since the end of April.

India were to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June in England, before a five-Test series against the hosts in August-September. The IPL would help them ease back into Twenty20 mode ahead of the T20 World Cup, in Oman and the UAE from October 17.

The proximity between the end of the scheduled final Test against England, September 14, and the start of the IPL, September 19, drove the BCCI to enquire with their English counterparts, the England and Wales Cricket Board, if they could agree to one of two plans – either condense the series to four Tests, or start the games a week earlier. Neither found favour with the ECB; the former would have compromised their earning capacities, the latter would have shaded their newest plaything, The Hundred, whose inaugural edition kicked off just prior to the start of the Test series.

ALSO READ: IPL The Reason Behind Cancellation Says Vaughan

So much for the backstory. Here we are now, with the Manchester Test cancelled for reasons we shall come to soon, and with three of England’s Test party withdrawing from the IPL. Lest there should be any confusion, there is no connection between the two developments.

About the cancellation. As is well documented, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for the pesky virus towards the end of the fourth Test at The Oval. Bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel, identified as his three close contacts, were also forced to isolate as India took the field on the last two days in the English capital without their core support staff populating the dressing-room.

Following their stirring victory at The Oval, India braced for a shot at history – no team from the country has won more than two Tests in a series in England – at Old Trafford. Their preparations were rudely jolted a day before the Test when Yogesh Parmar, the second physio, tested positive. Parmar had worked on injuries to, among others, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma in the lead-up to the final Test. As soon as news of Parmar’s positive test emerged, the Indian players went into isolation, scrapping an optional session on Test-eve Thursday.

RT-PCR tests conducted in the immediacy of the Parmar developments all returned negative, but from an Indian point of view, the damage had been done – not so much to their bodies as to their psyche. There was growing reluctance within the squad to take the field for the final Test, out of the not unfounded fear that, given the gestation period of the virus, one or more players might test positive after the game began, and end up infecting many others. Hardly the ideal state of mind in which to approach a Test match with so much on the line, anyone who knows even a little bit about sport will agree.

Relations between the BCCI and the ECB have fluctuated wildly over the past, traversing the spectrum from the amicable to the openly hostile, depending on. Hectic parleying on Thursday failed to break the deadlock; the BCCI threw their not inconsiderable weight behind their players, the ECB were too seized of the imminent financial knocks to recognise that they had little reason to clamber on to the moral high horse, given they themselves had abandoned a tour of South Africa over like concerns last December.

The ECB’s angst was reflected in an initial release announcing the cancellation of the Test, in which they made it clear that India had forfeited the game. Within minutes, an updated release lopped off the inaccuracy. The status of the Test, and the series, continues to hang in the balance, though India have offered to make good the unavoidable eventuality of cancellation by playing the Test at a mutually acceptable date sometime in the future.

That’s clearly not been enough to appease the rabble-rousers within the English cricketing landscape, consisting mostly of a section of entitled former cricketers and media personnel. While more nuanced, balanced and authoritative voices in these same two fraternities have struck the right chords, the mischief-mongers couldn’t be bothered, their ridiculous accusations extending to even questioning India’s commitment to the longest format.

Perhaps, they have all been conveniently deaf to Virat Kohli’s repeated extolling of Test cricket’s virtues. Perhaps too, they have been blind to the stirring brand of cricket the Indians have showcased since last December, be it in Australia, at home against the English, or this summer. No team has played more Tests than India in the last nine months; no team has stacked up more memorable wins in this period either. indeed, by the time 2021 passes into history, India would have played Tests in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year for the second time since 2018. For a team that allegedly prioritises the IPL at the expense of everything else, that’s not too shabby, is it?

Would India have agreed to, say, the postponement of the final Test by three or four days if the IPL wasn’t this immediate? Possibly. After all, India did agree to postponing the start of the ODI series in Sri Lanka in July after a mini outbreak in the home camp, though both the personnel and the head coach (Rahul Dravid) then were vastly different. But are they unjustified in not jeopardizing their IPL stints by refusing to play on in Manchester, aware that danger might lie in wait? Only the very cynical will say yes.

It’s this same group of cynics that has unashamedly been pointing the finger of blame at Shastri, the first of the quartet to contract the virus a little over a week back. The launch of his first book at a London hotel, prior to the start of the fourth Test, is being held responsible for the head coach testing positive. There is no evidence, clinching or tenuous, of that. The ECB has muttered about the Indian management not seeking their dispensation for the said event. The home board’s CEO, Tom Harrison, was a guest at the launch. Enough said.

England embraced normalcy sometime in the third week of July. Wearing of masks was no longer mandatory, audiences were allowed at full capacity in indoor and outdoor sports and entertainment events. It appears as if, following the Manchester fiasco, the only ones expected to live up to a higher standard were India’s cricketers. This, from a board and a country that didn’t find it pertinent to haul up Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo 69, the YouTube ‘star’ who was allowed to invade active field of play in three successive Tests – at Lord’s, the so-called home of cricket, in Leeds and then again at The Oval. The Indians weren’t amused at these serial breaches of security, but they chose not to make a song and dance of it. But who cares about it, right?

Which brings us to the English demand for forfeiture. Again, for the sake of clarity, it’s worth pointing out that the ECB are not chasing WTC points. Their motives are entirely financial.

It goes without saying that the Manchester cancellation has set both the ECB and the Lancashire County Cricket Club back by several million pounds. Broadcast rights and fan-refunds sit at the top of that chart, allied with the fact that the ECB perhaps didn’t account for such an eventuality and didn’t insure for covid-cancellation of matches.

Possibly irrelevant, but it’s not out of place to recall that last year, Wimbledon was the first major event to call off the year’s third Grand Slam because the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club were the only ones to have insured against a pandemic. A forfeiture would formalise India’s reluctance to play as the reason for the Manchester no-show, and attract the insurance payout to offset the losses.

If you break it to down to brass tacks, it’s hard not to comprehend that no one is really to blame for where things stand. Not the BCCI, not the Indian players, not the ECB, certainly not the IPL. The only one that fits the ‘culprit’ bill is the invisible virus, and there is enough evidence to suggest that it doesn’t care one way or the other.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here