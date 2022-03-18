Manchester United Deny Claims of Avram Glazer's Plan to Use Football Club's Name to Set up Cricket Team

Premier League giants Manchester United have denied claims that co-owner Avram Glazer is planning to use the football club’s name to start a cricket franchise in the upcoming league in the UAE. Glazer met with the chairman of the Dubai Sports Council Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday. A tweet from Sheikh Mansoor sparked the rumours of Glazers planning to start a cricket franchise with Manchester United’s name.

“I met with Avram Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United, today and discussed ways to work together to further raise Dubai’s profile as a global sporting hub," he tweeted alongside a picture of the two.

“We also discussed the UAE T20 Cricket league’s launch in January 2023 featuring Manchester United cricket team and other teams," he added.

However, according to a report in SkySports, Manchester United stated that the idea was proposed but is not under consideration by the club.

Glazer bought one of the six teams that will be part of UAE’s T20 league set to roll from 2023 having early made an unsuccessful bid for a franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Manchester United legend Garry Neville lashed out at Glazer for meeting with Sheikh Mansoor regarding cricket a few days after the club was eliminated from Champions League.

“He must have stopped off on his way to Manchester for those fans meetings they promised post ESL (European Super League)! United go out of the Champions League and he heads to Dubai to discuss cricket," he tweeted.

Last year, Glazer had said he’s happy to have become a part of the T20 tournament that is expected to get underway from January next year.

