starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Manchester Weather Report: Clear Skies Expected For India vs West Indies Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
Manchester Weather Report: Clear Skies Expected For India vs West Indies Clash

The group stages of the ICC World Cup 2019 be one step closer to the conclusion as the West Indies will be facing India at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27). This will be the fourth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue and another clear day as the forecast reads.

According to the MET Office, it is expected to be sunny for the majority of the day. While there have been rain interruptions in some of the clashes at Old Trafford, there is no prediction of a chance of rain on the day.

Manchester should see a temperature of as high as 27 degrees throughout the course of the day and with the sun peeking. This could see the wicket could dry out later in the day and provide some assistance for the spinners.

While West Indies are coming on the back of a heart-breaking loss against New Zealand, India suffered a might scare at the hands of Afghanistan but managed to scare through at the end. Jason Holder’s side will need a win to ensure they still keep a glimmer of hope of making the semi-finals. India are more or less certain to make the top four but a win against West Indies will cement their spot.

icc world cup 2019India vs West Indiesmanchester weather report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more