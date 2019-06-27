Manchester Weather Report: Clear Skies Expected For India vs West Indies Clash

The group stages of the ICC World Cup 2019 be one step closer to the conclusion as the West Indies will be facing India at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 27). This will be the fourth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue and another clear day as the forecast reads.
According to the MET Office, it is expected to be sunny for the majority of the day. While there have been rain interruptions in some of the clashes at Old Trafford, there is no prediction of a chance of rain on the day.
Manchester should see a temperature of as high as 27 degrees throughout the course of the day and with the sun peeking. This could see the wicket could dry out later in the day and provide some assistance for the spinners.
While West Indies are coming on the back of a heart-breaking loss against New Zealand, India suffered a might scare at the hands of Afghanistan but managed to scare through at the end. Jason Holder’s side will need a win to ensure they still keep a glimmer of hope of making the semi-finals. India are more or less certain to make the top four but a win against West Indies will cement their spot.
