Manchester Weather Report: No Chances Of Rain With Weather Expected To Be Bright At Manchester

In a game that has the potential to overturn the points table, the West Indies will be facing New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (June 22). This will be the third ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue and another clear day as the forecast reads.
According to the MET Office, it’s expected to be sunny for the most part of the day. While rain was prevalent in the marquee clash between India and Pakistan, there weren’t any interruptions in the England-Afghanistan game.
Manchester should see a temperature of 17 to 21 degrees throughout the course of the day and with the sun peeking, it should help the Old Trafford pitch dry out sooner to aid spinners.
While the Kiwis had their game against India washed out, even the West Indies had to share points with South Africa after rain played spoilsport. The league stage games have no reserve days and teams get one point each if the match is rained-out.
