Manchester Weather Today: Cloudy and Chances of Rain At Old Trafford in India-New Zealand Semi-final Reserve Day

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
It was a frustrating day for cricket fans when India-New Zealand ICC World Cup semifinal was interrupted by rain at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (July 9). No play was possible after 46.1 overs of the New Zealand innings, after the Kiwis had won the toss and chose to bat first.

The MET department predicts another gloomy day — the reserve day for the semifinal - on Wednesday (July 10). There is expected to be some early morning rain, around 4am in Manchester and it will continue to remain cloudy throughout the day.

New Zealand will resume their innings at 1030 am local time but another passing shower is predicted around 12pm with chances of rain around 51 per cent between 11am and 1pm.

After 1pm, there should not be any more rain but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day till 5pm in the evening, when rain might return again.

The maximum temperature for the day will be hovering around 21 degrees. Here is what will happen on the reserve day of a World Cup semifinal…

How does the Reserve Day work?

The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day.

If no play was possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting.

A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.

What if it rains through the reserve day?

India will be winners if there's no play on the reserve day either, as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage.

What if the final is washed out?

If rain plays spoilsport in the final, even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared by the two finalists.

What if there is a tie?

A super over will be used.

