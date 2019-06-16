starts in
Manchester Weather Today: India Expect to Win at Old Trafford Cricket Ground Amid predicted Rain Interruptions

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Manchester Weather Today: India Expect to Win at Old Trafford Cricket Ground Amid predicted Rain Interruptions

Finally some good news for the Indian fans as play might be possible for much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on Sunday in Manchester. After a washout against New Zealand, India fans would settle for nothing less than a win against the arch-rivals.

On the match day, the forecast is for 'sunny intervals' with low chances of precipitation around the afternoon. Rain could hamper proceedings slightly, but it's unlikely that there will be a complete washout.

India are on top of their game and haven't lost even a single match in the tournament till now and would like to maintain their unbeaten run against the Pakistanis in the World Cups. Pakistan on the other hand, can be unpredictable and might just spring a surprise to the Indians. But that looks highly unlikely seeing the current form of both the teams.

This match could be make or break for Pakistan, who have just won one battle till now -- against England.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more