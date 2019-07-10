Manchester Weather Today Latest Update: Sun Out, Climate Brighter At Old Trafford in India vs New Zealand Semi-final Reserve Day

Cricket fans were left frustrated with rain interrupting India-New Zealand's ICC World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday (July 9). The semifinal will resume, weather permitting, at 1030am local time (3pm IST) with New Zealand resuming at 46.1 overs in their innings.
"Weather permitting, play will recommence on 10th July at 10.30am from the point at which it was halted. New Zealand will be required to complete their 50-over innings, with India still to bat (50-overs)," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release.
"Should adverse weather continue throughout the Reserve Day the match may be shortened. India will be required to bat for at least 20 overs to complete the match," the release added.
At around 630 am local time it had already started to rain in the Old Trafford in Manchester. But by 830am, the weather had brightened up and sun was already out raising hopes of a full game on Wednesday, the reserve day of the semifinal.
New Zealand will resume their innings at 1030 am local time but another passing shower is predicted around 12pm with chances of rain around 51 per cent between 11am and 1pm.
After 1pm, there should not be any more rain but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day till 5pm in the evening, when rain might return again.
The ICC have plans in place to compensate the ticket-holders in the semifinals as well.
"Tickets from today (July 9) will be valid for the Reserve Day (10th July). Spectators should keep hold of their original ticket as it will be required to enter the stadium tomorrow. Gates open at 08:30am," the ICC release said.
"The Official Resale Platform is not available for the sale of Reserve Day tickets once play has started on the originally scheduled day of play.
"Spectators who cannot attend the Reserve Day are able to donate their tickets as they leave Old Trafford and these will be given free of charge to local cricket communities," the release added.
Here's how the reserve day works in ICC knockout games...
How does the Reserve Day work?
The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day.
If no play was possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting.
A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.
What if it rains through the reserve day?
According to ICC rules, the team that finishes higher in the league stages will progress into the final. India will be winners if there's no play on the reserve day either, as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage.
In the second semifinal at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday (July 11), if play is not completed on both days due to rain, Australia will move into the finals as they finished in second place as compared to England's third.
What if the final is washed out?
If rain plays spoilsport in the final, even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared by the two finalists.
What if there is a tie?
A super over will be used.
Manchester Weather Today Latest Update: Sun Out, Climate Brighter At Old Trafford in India vs New Zealand Semi-final Reserve Day
