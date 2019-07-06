The Australia-South Africa match marks the end of the league stages in the ICC World Cup 2019. Australia, India, England and New Zealand have made it to the semis and will vie to win the biggest prize in the sport.
Australia would like to continue their winning momentum against the struggling Proteas, and send a strong message to the other teams before the semis. Their batsmen and bowlers, both look in top form and will once again be the favourites to lift the cup.
As far as the weather is concerned, there are no interruptions predicted, but will remain cloudy for major part of the match. The highest temperature on the day will be 20 degrees.
Manchester Weather Today: Sunny Day with Few Clouds For Australia-South Africa Clash
