Manchester Weather Update, India vs England 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast for IND vs ENG Match at Old Trafford

India will clash against England in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, July 17 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The series is balanced on a knife edge as the two teams are locked 1-1 after winning each of the two matches.

Both the encounters were one-sided as India dominated England in the first match to register a thumping 10-wicket victory while England thrashed India by 100 runs to secure the second match.

Jos Butler will be desperate to secure the next match and win his first series as the England captain. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and the Indian side will want to triumph in the 50-over format as when after sweeping the T20I series.

India’s biggest concern going into the match will be their middle order. Virat Kohli’s consistent failure to score runs is turning out to be a menace for the team. England could capitalize on the inexperience of India’s middle order that will feature the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant.

While ODI World Cup is still 15 months away it needs to be deliberated upon seriously whether Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli will be India’s Nos. 1, 2 and 3 going forward. Coming to Kohli, possibly he would be looking forward for this more than a month-long break after this game as he is expected to get back to the nets and to the drawing board to seek a solution to his problem of front-foot press and jabbing and poking at deliveries moving away from length.

It will be an enthralling clash between the two cricketing giants and only time will tell who takes home the ODI series on Sunday.

Weather report

The weather for the England vs India Third ODI match seems partially overcast for July 17. The temperature in Manchester will be below 30 degrees Celsius and there is no rainfall expected throughout the course of the match. The wind speed is expected to be 11 km/h and the precipitation rate is 1.5 percent.



England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

